Elections 2016 5 ‘ABONGO BOYS’ ARRESTED … Over election infractions

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi

Five military officers from the Tema Naval Command have been arrested at New Edubiase in the Adansi South district by the police for invading the constituency.

The police apprehended the five soldiers, who were not officially assigned in the early hours of the yesterday.

They were allegedly brought to the place by the parliamentary candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Ernest Kofi Yakah.

The New Edubiase District Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Martin Asenso confirmed the arrest of the soldiers to The Chronicle but explained that they (soldiers) were brought to the area by the NDC parliamentary candidate to assist in beefing up security, without the approval of the military high command. Their names have, however, not been disclosed.

ASP Asenso continued that the MP brought them to the police station to introduce them to the police as officers brought down from Accra to assist in policing the ballots.

However, head of the military dispatched to New Edubiase called for their arrest, since Mr. Yarkah had no authority to bring military officers to the constituency.

According to the military commander, every security personnel have been documented and properly stationed by the Electoral Commission (EC) and military command.

Responding to a question, the district police commander indicated that the five navy officers have no pass to authenticate that indeed they have been assigned to New Edubiase and were also not in the right military gear.

Commander Asenso further explained that the soldiers would not be processed for court, but rather the military hierarchy will handle the issue at their level.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Central Command, Capt Osei Duah failed to answer calls from The Chronicle.

In another development, the Ashanti regional police command has arrested three people, following a tip-off for their alleged involvement in the printing of fake accreditation cards.

ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, the public relations officer of the Ashanti regional police command, who confirmed this explained that the police picked intelligence that some people were printing some of the Electoral Commission’s accreditation cards at a local printing press by name, Arc Printing Press .

According to him, the manager of the press, Mr. Richard Bawuah, said the contract for the printing of the accreditation was brought in by one Sly, who is at large.

PRO Tanko stated that three people -Stephen Gyan, a 64-year-old hunchback, Amoah Gyebi (37) and Bawuah Richard are in the grips of the police.

ASP Tanko noted that Gyan was caught with the accreditation cards and Bawuah is the owner of the press, while Gyebi is an accomplice of Gyan.

Asked about the fate of these alleged criminals, ASP Tanko said the suspects are being investigated by the command for the appropriate legal actions against them, adding that the said printing press have been locked up.

Meanwhile, over thousand prisoners at the Kumasi Central Prisons did not vote in yesterday’s polls.

Information available to The Chronicle has it that only 94 out of over 1,738 prison inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons voted.

Enthusiastic prisoners who wanted to vote were told that they cannot do so, since they did not register at the prisons.

Speaking on Kumasi-based LUV FM, an inmate, who gave his name as Quansah, noted that prison wardens asked them that anybody who had his/her voters ID card can vote ,but not all of us had registered.

Another prisoner who did not vote because he was not registered at the prisons bemoaned that he did not understand why they were asked to bring their ID cards to participate in the general elections, only to be denied the right to vote because they did not register at the prisons.

He said: “I have my ID card in my pocket, but unfortunately I cannot vote because I didn't register”.

An inmate, who gave his name as Addai, disclosed that he is voting since it is his constitutional right to vote like every Ghanaian.

The prisoner told the listeners that they were given the opportunity to register and upon going through registration formalities, he was able to cast his ballot.

The deputy director of the prisons, Mr. Lord Nii Boye, noted that the 94 eligible prisoners who voted are those who registered during the registration with required documents.