Libya: Security Council reaffirms full support for political agreement signed a year ago

Expressing deep concern over the serious political polarization resulting in a deterioration of the security, economic and humanitarian situation in Libya, the Security Council today reiterated its support for the United Nations envoy for Libya, who leads efforts in facilitating implementation of the political agreement signed about a year ago.

Issuing a press statement overnight, the 15-member Council also reiterated support for efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya ( UNSMIL ) and encouraged the envoy and the Mission to intensify their efforts in facilitating implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement .

The release of the statement followed the briefing on 6 December by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Martin Kobler, who noted that implementation of the political deal has stalled.

The Agreement rests on four main principles: ensuring the democratic rights of the Libyan people, the need for a consensual government based on the principle of the separation of powers, oversight and balance between them, as well as the need to empower state institutions like the Government of National Accord so that they can address the serious challenges ahead, respect for the Libyan judiciary and its independence.

In the press statement, the Council expressed its deep concern over the challenging political and security context in Libya and the serious political polarization resulting in a deterioration of the security, economic and humanitarian situation as well as the recent escalation of violence between armed groups in Tripoli, calling on all parties to immediately heed the Presidency Council's appeal to cease fighting.

Reaffirming full support for the Agreement and calling on all parties to accelerate its implementation, the Council reiterated the importance of the continued inclusiveness of the Agreement and renewed its strong call on all parties in Libya to be part of and to engage constructively with the Agreement in good faith and with sustained political will.

The Council urged all Libyan stakeholders, especially those not currently fully engaged in the process, to work together with the Presidency Council to resolve outstanding issues and focus all Libyan efforts on rebuilding the country.

The Council reiterated its grave concern about the terrorist threat in Libya, in particular from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da'esh), groups proclaiming allegiance to ISIL, and groups affiliated with Al-Qaida, welcomed progress made in the fight against terrorist groups, notably against ISIL, in Sirte and in Benghazi, and noted with concern the information that ISIL elements may have dispersed to other parts of the country.

The Council also urged Libyans across the political and security divide to unite and join forces under unified command in their fight against ISIL in the service of their country and called on armed actors to halt violence against civilians.

The Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.