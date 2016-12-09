Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Cuba strengthen work relations

The Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Mr. Gerardo Peñalver, in transit in Ghana, held a meeting with Mr. Edwin Nii Adjei, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, who analyzed and updated aspects of common interest.

The meeting held in the headquarters of the Ghanaian Chancellery led the exchange between the two parts. As a concrete result, it was patented the maintenance of the points of contact between the diplomacy of both countries and the interest of strengthen their relations, both in the diplomatic sphere as in the general cooperation in the country.

By the Ghanaian side also participated the Director of the America´s Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Abdulai, as well as for the Cuban side it was the Ambassador, Mr. Pedro L. Despaigne Gonzalez.