The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 9 December 2016 12:52 CET

Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Cuba strengthen work relations

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba

The Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Mr. Gerardo Peñalver, in transit in Ghana, held a meeting with Mr. Edwin Nii Adjei, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, who analyzed and updated aspects of common interest.

The meeting held in the headquarters of the Ghanaian Chancellery led the exchange between the two parts. As a concrete result, it was patented the maintenance of the points of contact between the diplomacy of both countries and the interest of strengthen their relations, both in the diplomatic sphere as in the general cooperation in the country.

By the Ghanaian side also participated the Director of the America´s Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Abdulai, as well as for the Cuban side it was the Ambassador, Mr. Pedro L. Despaigne Gonzalez.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

heroes shed no tears.the kids have destiny.
By: ebenezer
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img