Headlines | 8 December 2016 18:36 CET

#GhElections: E-transmission may have been compromised – EC

By CitiFMonline

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the electronic transmission system adopted by the Commission for the transmission of the election results in the 2016 general elections may have been compromised.

The Commission's Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, explained that the EC has thus advised its officers to resort to the manual transmission of results.

Addressing the press at the EC’s headquarters on Thursday evening, she revealed that “unfortunately we've had challenges with our electronic results system. We had reason to believe the system had been comprised and we advised our return officers at the collating centres to stop using it revert solely to the manual process.”


