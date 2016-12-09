Press Releases: Ambassador Birx and Ambassador Russell Travel to Malawi

Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Cathy Russell will travel to Malawi from December 8 – 10. Together, they will join a high-level delegation, to include representatives from international civil society organizations, that will visit Blantyre and Lilongwe to explore how to better support adolescent girls.

As part of the delegation, Ambassador Birx and Ambassador Russell will meet with the President of Malawi and other members of the Malawian government to discuss how governments and civil society organizations can improve coordinated efforts to support adolescent girls. The delegation will also visit U.S.-funded programs that help keep adolescent girls in school and meet with local advocates and community leaders.

Malawi is one of four countries where the United States is undertaking a comprehensive approach to address the full range of challenges facing adolescent girls. Similar efforts, announced by President Obama over the last year, are underway in Tanzania, Nepal, and Laos. Malawi is also one of ten countries receiving support through the DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe) partnership.

For more information on this trip, follow @AmbCathyRussell and @PEPFAR on Twitter.