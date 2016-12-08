God Has Spoken; Accept Defeat—Owusu Bempah To Mahama

The founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has urged the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concede defeat in the presidential race because the spirit of God has spoken and has chosen Nana Addo.

According to the man of God, in the spiritual realm things can immensely change but he believes the Lord has intervened on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The good Lord took John Mahama off. I think the NDC guys should calm down. God has done it for the NPP,” he told Adom News’ Kofi Adomah in an interview at his residence on Thursday morning.

The NDC held a press conference in the morning of Thursday, December 8 urging their supporters to calm down as the party had talken a commanding lead in the December 7 polls.

This claim of the NPP was condemned by the EC and NDC. The NDC described the press conference as a treasonable act.

Meanwhile, Owusu Bempah has called on the NPP to calm down and wait on the EC’s results.

“John Mahama made a woman write a statement that they are leading and therefore NDC supporters should remain calm. Before NPP did the conference. I am very surprised EC attacked only NPP when NDC started it. I expected them to first of all condemn NDC,” he said.

The man of God urged the President of the country to concede defeat like some presidential candidates have done.

“For the sake of peace, he should accept defeat. EC would collate it and we would know. Mahama has lost. If I were the president, I won’t wait for EC to declare. That would even make him get more than enough respect. I am not siding with the NPP…,” he said.

He added that “this is not the time for rough politicians to talk too loud. Mahama should come out. He would be internationally respected. I don’t like Mahama because he can’t control his officials. But I openly love him. He should understand.”