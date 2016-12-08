NDC Snatches Ejura Sekyedumasi From NPP

The NPP's Mohammed Salisu Bamba lost to NDC's Braimah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken back the Ejura Sekyedumase constituency seat which it lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Certified results released Thursday morning from the constituency collation centre showed that the NDC’s Muhammad Bawah Braimah secured 23,277 votes as against the NPP’s Mohammed Salisu Bamba’s 21,795.

The CPP’s Abdalla Mahawan Sani secured 132 as against the PNC’s Laari Samuel’s 83.

For the presidential, John Dramani Mahama secured 24,256 votes as against 20,477 votes by the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

The PPP’s Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom got 169, CPP’s Ivor Greenstreet got 65, PNC’s Edward Mahama got whilst the NDP’s Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings got 34.