GPEG Project Improves Quality Education Delivery At Pre-School Levels In Bongo District – Research

A research conducted by the Turning Point Developing Consulting in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, had revealed that there had been significant improvement of quality education delivery at the Pre-school levels than before.

The positive outcome is attributed to the implementation of the Ghana Partnership for Education Grant Project (GPEG) by the Ghana Education Service at the Pre-school levels in some selected deprived districts in the country.

The Research which was conducted using the” Citizen Report Card Survey “and focused on the GPEG Project Impact on Kindergarten Education Delivery in the Bongo District was made known at a dissemination forum held in Bolgatanga on Thursday.

It was commissioned by the Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC) in collaboration with the Civil Society Groups from Bongo with support from IBIS- Ghana.

Among the key findings of the research indicates that there had been improvement in teaching and learning at the pre-school levels and the children could now read, recite poems and perform well in Mathematics and English Language, all due to the intervention of GPEG.

Another major issue about the findings reveal is that unlike before where teachers at the pre-school levels had low educational status, most of them were now Diploma and Degree holders in Early Childhood Development.

The research attributed the success story of most of the schools to the enhancement of the teachers’ education with sponsorship package provided by the intervention.

Apart from the high level of teacher attendance to classes, there had also been an improvement in the governance systems of the School Management Committees and the Parent Teacher Associations as result of the capacity building training offered by the GPEG Project intervention.

Notwithstanding this achievement, the research indicates that whilst most of the schools had adequate classrooms others had not , resulting to the conducting of teaching and learning under trees and dilapidated structures.

The dissemination forum, which attracted stakeholders including the representative of the Regional Director and District Directors of Education , Traditional Rulers , Head teachers among others , established that whilst others schools had facilities such as chairs and tables and playing grounds, Water , Sanitation and Hygiene ( WASH) , others did not have.

Mr Saaka Ismaila , the Executive Director of the Turning Point Developing Consulting impressed upon the stakeholders to draw up advocacy programmes to lobby with the duty bearers particularly the District Assemblies to provide the schools with their needs to help improve upon quality education.

“Early School years are a critical period for learning and development and this must not be taking for granted if we want our children to get good foundation and to perform well at the higher level of education”, the Executive Director stressed.

The Executive Director of CODAC, Mr Seidu Musah Akugri, explained that his outfit decided to commission the research to help sustain the GPEG Project which begun implementation in 75 Districts in eight out of the ten regions and ended in August 2016.

He said the findings would help inform the decision to embark upon advocacy programmes in the Talensi, Garu-Tempane and Bongo Districts where the intervention was implemented to help sustain the project.

Ms Safiya Musah, Programme Facilitator of the Democratic Consolidated and Accountable Governance of IBIS-Ghana , said her outfit views education very paramount and had over the years been advocating for bigger financing in the sector and also encouraging citizen participation in education service delivery of the country.