Eighty-year invalid allowed to vote at home

Accra, Dec.8, GNA - Upon a consensus reached by all political party agents and officials of the Electoral Commission, 80-year old Madam Comfort Sakyi who is suffering from stroke was allowed to cast her vote in her house, which is just a little under three minute's walk away from Polling Center A at God First in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

When voting started about 8am, Mr. Alex Tandoh, the Presiding Officer at the Center informed the party agents that Madam Sakyi had made a passionate appeal through her children that, she should be allowed to vote at home since she was in a wheel chair and could hardly even lift her hand.

After some brief discussions all agreed that the election materials should be sent to Madam Sakyi's house to enable her exercise her franchise.

With that agreement, a party agent each and the Presiding Officer, moved to Madam Sakyi's house to enable her cast her vote.

After voting, the 80 year- Old who appeared highly elated, made some signs with her mouth to express appreciation to the EC officials.

Meanwhile, the voting process was very peaceful with no incident recorded at the time of filing this report.

GNA