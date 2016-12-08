The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 8 December 2016 17:00 CET

Eighty-year invalid allowed to vote at home

By GNA

Accra, Dec.8, GNA - Upon a consensus reached by all political party agents and officials of the Electoral Commission, 80-year old Madam Comfort Sakyi who is suffering from stroke was allowed to cast her vote in her house, which is just a little under three minute's walk away from Polling Center A at God First in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

When voting started about 8am, Mr. Alex Tandoh, the Presiding Officer at the Center informed the party agents that Madam Sakyi had made a passionate appeal through her children that, she should be allowed to vote at home since she was in a wheel chair and could hardly even lift her hand.

After some brief discussions all agreed that the election materials should be sent to Madam Sakyi's house to enable her exercise her franchise.

With that agreement, a party agent each and the Presiding Officer, moved to Madam Sakyi's house to enable her cast her vote.

After voting, the 80 year- Old who appeared highly elated, made some signs with her mouth to express appreciation to the EC officials.

Meanwhile, the voting process was very peaceful with no incident recorded at the time of filing this report.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

A life outside Christ is a life in utmost darkness. He is the light of the world.
By: By: Samuel Mawuse Ak
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img