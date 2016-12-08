Afenyo-Markins retains Effutu seat

Winneba, (C/R), Dec 8, GNA - Mr Alex Afenyo Markin, the incumbent Member of Parliamentary (MP) for Effutu Constituency, has defeated Mr. Eric don-Arthur of National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a total of 22,948 votes as against 12,628 votes cast in the December 7 Election.

Mrs. Emelia Tawiah, the Effutu District Electoral Director, made this known to the media after the collation of certified results declared in Winneba.

Other parties who contested are the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) which obtained 1,425 votes - Convention Peoples Party (CPP) had 79 votes, while PNC had 447 votes.

The provisional Presidential results are - NDC 13,653 votes, NPP 22,146 - votes, PPP -1,029, CPP - 98 votes, PNC - 27, NDP - 19 and Independent 17.

GNA