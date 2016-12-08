My win is answer to allegations, Sam George

By Laudia Sawer

Ningo (GAR), Dec 8, GNA - Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ningo-Prampram, says his win is a response to the many allegations leveled against him during campaigning.

Mr Sam George, who was declared winner of the parliamentary race Thursday morning, stated that, 'I refused to respond to the many allegations against me during the campaigns, now my answer to all those allegations is the result that was declared'.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) retained the seat with 23,860 with his close contender, Mr Sylvester Tetteh of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gaining 13,588 votes, the Convention People's Party (CPP) Mr Frederick Marmah Martey polled 212 votes, while Mr Casmire Nii Okine Mensah of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) and Mr Richard A. Nartey of the All Peoples Congress (APC) getting 110 and 103 respectively.

Total valid votes for parliamentary was 37,873 out of 38,458 votes in ballot box, with 585 rejected.

In his victory speech, he called on the chiefs and people of the constituency to rally around to help him make the area 'great'.

Mr Sam George gave the assurance that he would in the next four years discharge his duties well to ensure that he addressed all issues identified during the campaign time.

He takes over from Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, who has been the MP for the constituency since 1992.

President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC received 26,116 of the presidential votes for the constituency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the NPP got 10,996, CPP-118, PPP-306, National Democratic Party (NDP) - 24, Peoples National Convention (PNC) - 17, Joseph Osei Yeboah - 24.

Total presidential valid votes were 37,601, total votes in ballot box were 38,469, rejected votes were 868.

