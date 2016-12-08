Voting underway in Jaman North

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sampa (B/A), Dec 08, GNA - Voting is underway in the Jaman North Constituency, where the presidential and parliamentary election had to be postponed for a day because of confusion over the voters roll.

The Electoral Commission (EC) acted quickly to get things right and the exercise began at exactly 07:00 hours on Thursday.

As of 07:47 hours, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Court House Polling Centre in Sampa, 28 people had already voted.

The Presiding Officer, Mr. Jacob Kofi Sah, said they were expecting 770 voters to cast their ballot at that place.

At the Islamic JHS Centre, 70 out of the 575 registered voters had successfully gone through the process.

Mr. George Asomah, the Presiding Officer, said everything was going on well and that they did not anticipate and problems.

Out of the 259 people on the electoral roll at the Nafana Presby SHS, 69 had already voted, an-hour-and-a-half after voting began.

GNA