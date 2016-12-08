Nii Lantey Vanderpuye retains Odododiodioo seat

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is returning to Parliament after emerging victorious in Wednesday’s polls.

Nii Lantey who is also the Minister of Sports polled 36,606 out of the total votes cast while his New Patriotic Party contender, Nii Lantey Bannerman had 26,671.

Others candidates in the race who contested on the tickets of the All People's Party, Progressive People's Party and the Convention People's Party also had 6, 411 and 422 votes respectively.

Clashes in Odododiodioo

The Odododiodioo constituency has seen eruptions of violence between supporters of the NPP and the NDC, with the most recent being the violent clash between supporters of Mr. Vanderpuye and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Nii Lante Bannerman on November 8.

Mr. Vanderpuye, had alleged that, Nii Lante Bannerman masterminded the attacks on his supporters when his team ended a rally at Jamestown in the constituency.

He further threatened to take the law into his own hands, if the Police failed to intervene in the long-standing dispute.

The clashes reportedly left two persons critically injured, and led to the arrest of three persons who have since been granted bail by the police.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

