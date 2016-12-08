Alban Bagbin retains seat in Upper West 

Majority Leader and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region, Alban Bagbin, has retained his seat.

He polled 14,044 to , beating his two other contenders, Elvis B. Botah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) who polled 9,154 and 5,393 respectively.

The Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Emmanuel Nassal also polled 120 votes . The total number of valid votes cast was 28,711.

Mr Bagbin during the NDC’s primaries polled 3237 votes in what was practically a three-candidate race, beating his closest challenger and university lecturer, Mr Roger Galee, and customs officer Salifu Dumbah who had 1696 and 1090 votes respectively.

I've not quit Parliament yet – Bagbin

In 2015, the Majority Leader in Parliament said he had not decided to leave Parliament as suggested by the media.

He said even though he had contemplated allowing others he had mentored to also contest the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency seat: “It has never been my decision not to seek another mandate to represent my people…I have never come to that conclusion.”

He said he had never been emphatic on not seeking re-election in 2016, adding that even those he tutored had recognised that they had not gotten to that stage where they could step into his shoes.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana