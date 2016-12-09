Ongoing Programme Seeks to Strengthen Aweil State Government Policies on Tax Reform and Revenue Modernization

Through UNDP’s ongoing support for Public Financial Management, an ongoing programme in Aweil is focusing on strengthening domestic revenue administration through establishment of a sustainable tax system at state level. The programme is assisting with the development of standardized training manuals and programs and harmonizing domestic resources mobilization system. It seeks to support government officials to gradually diversify the fiscal revenue base away from near-complete dependence on oil revenue. The programme is also devoting energy to enhance capacities to effectively operationalize financial management systems at the three levels of government; and supporting the continued development of pro-poor and gender sensitive public expenditure policies in order to improve access to quality health care, education, water and sanitation, community infrastructures and livelihoods.

What: Sequenced activities in Aweil State to Develop State-Level Policies on Tax Reform and Revenue Modernization

When: December 2-15, 2016

Where: Aweil

