Deputy Minister of Communications to Award Eastern Cape Learners with a Film and Television Production Skills Certificate

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni Abrahams, will on Wednesday, 14 December 2016 recognise the stellar achievements of learners who have successfully completed the Film and Television Skills Programme.

These are 22 Eastern Cape learners who will be awarded their Statement of Results and Certificate of Completion in Film and Television Production; an NQF level 5 qualification. Atos has further committed to place 30% of the learners who successfully completed the programme at various companies in the media and ICT sectors. Such placement is currently underway.

The Film and Television Production Skills Programme emanates from the 2015 Budget Vote wherein the Deputy Minister committed to partner with relevant stakeholders to train young people on online video editing software. The partnership was concluded with MICT SETA, which then engaged with Atos to be the training provider.

The skills programme is aimed at upskilling unemployed youth and graduates with television and television production skills, thus enabling them to respond to the digital media environment. In its pilot year, the programme benefitted 150 leaners and was rolled out at three centres in the Eastern Cape (70), Western Cape (40) and Gauteng (40).

Members of the media are hereby invited to the certificate handover ceremony which will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 14 December 2016

Time: 10h00

Venue: KSD TVET College, Cicira, Mthatha

Journalists will be afforded interviews and photo opportunities.

RSVPs: Vuyani Sibene on [email protected] or 073 576 3381.

Enquiries: Ndlelantle Pinyana on 076 142 8606 or Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini on 073 222 5522