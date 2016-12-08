Election in Jaman North postponed to today



Both Presidential and parliamentary elections in the Jaman North Constituency have been postponed to today. This follows a misunderstanding over the voters register.

The issue was resolved around 12 noon, but the District Security Committee (DSC), without consulting the EC decided to postpone the election.

The decision of the DSC was later overruled by the EC which ordered that the election must go on, but all efforts by the EC officials to convey the materials to the over 90 polling stations proved futile, as the people resisted the move.

This forced the EC to eventually postpone the election to today.

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary Candidate, Fred Ahenkwaa, had earlier raised concerns about an alleged bloating of the transfer voters' register.

Fred Ahenkwaa claimed that the transfer voters’ list has 23 extra names on it, than the original. The concern was raised on Tuesday, December 6, in the evening. As a result, not a single electoral material was dispatched to the polling stations in the morning.

Electorates were, however, desperate to cast their ballots after joining the queues as early as 5:00am, without knowing the reason behind the delays of the materials.

It was later realized that the elections might not come on because after several meetings among the political parties, EC and the security, the NDC candidate and his party executives still insisted they would not allow the use of the register.

Report indicates that NDC gurus such as Asiedu Nketiah and some regional executives stormed the constituency to support the agitation.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested at the Islamic “A” polling station at Penkwasi in the Sunyani East, for using his phone to capture his vote.

The young man, in his thirties, started with some violent acts of disturbing voters in the queue. When he was allowed to cast his ballot, he decided to use his mobile phone to snap a picture of the vote he had cast and displayed it to the public. He was immediately arrested, since his conduct infringes upon the electoral rules.

In another development, a total of 144 prisoners voted in Brong-Ahafo region. Out of 8 registered prisoners, 7 voted at the Kenyasi prisons, 17 out of 24 prisoners voted at the Yeji prisons, 18 out of 20 remand prisoners voted at the Duayaw Nkwanta prisons and out of the 104 prisoners registered at the Sunyani prisons, 94 voted.