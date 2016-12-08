Tension at Tamale polling centre



From Edmond Gyebi

Tension kept mounting at the Tamale Central ADB polling station from the beginning of the polls till darkness fell, following the large number of voters who turned out to exercise their franchise.

There were 920 registered voters on the list.



The people, except the aged, pregnant women and the disabled, struggled incessantly to overtake most of the early comers in the queue, resulting in confrontations and agitations.

About 14 police officers were called in to restore calm, but that could not entirely solve the problem, resulting in voting being delayed for almost one hour.

Speaking to The Chronicle, the Presiding Officer at the ADB polling station, Seidu Osman, said that the tension at centre was as a result of the large number of voters on the register.

He called for a split of the centre in the next election. As at 4:00pm, only 475 people had cast their votes, leaving almost 400 registered voters in the queue.

At the Rehabilitation Centre 'A’ in the Tamale South Constituency, only 412 people out of the total of 1,088 voters had cast their votes as at 3:43pm.

