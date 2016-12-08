The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
'Thank You For Congratulating Me' – Nana Addo To Presidential Candidates

By Daily Guide
Nana Akufo-Addo
Nana Akufo-Addo

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo has extended his gratitude to  Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings , Mr. Jacob Osei  Yeboah, and Dr. Edward Mahama, following what he says are congratulatory messages from the presidential candidates. Nana Addo in a tweet said : “I've received words of congratulation from Mr. Greenstreet, Mrs. Rawlings, Dr. Nduom, Dr. Mahama and Mr. Yeboah.”

Nduom congratulates Mahama The presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom had congratulated flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo for emerging winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Although the Electoral Commission is yet to release certified result, Dr. Nduom said results available to him projects Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls held on Wednesday.

“I wish to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP for winning the 2016 presidential election based on results available to me. The wind of change has blown in his favour.

The NPP worked hard for this victory.” He also said “I accept the decision of the people on behalf of the PPP.”

“We must all now work hard to make our country great and strong and the people prosperous,” he added in a statement.

Concede defeat
This comes on the back of a call made to the president John Mahama by the NPP at dawn on Thursday that he should concede defeat because figures they have suggest that he has lost. According to the NPP, figures of about 80 percent of the over 28,000 polling stations they have collated show that Akufo-Addo polled 54.91%.

-Citifmonline

