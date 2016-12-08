Heavy Security Presence At EC As Tension Heightens

There is heavy security presence at the premises of Ghana’s Electoral Commission as tension heightens over the 2016 presidential election results.

The opposition New Patriotic Party has called the EC chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei to immediately declare the results as their collated results put the party’s flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

Provisional results collated by various media houses indicate that Akufo-Addo is in a narrow lead over his main contender.

The NDC in a press conference Thursday morning stated its collation indicated that Mr. Mahama is in the lead and poised to retain the Flagstaff House for a second term.

Several heavily-armed police and military personnel have been positioned at the premises of the country’s EC to avoid agitated members of the opposition from attacking the election management body.

The EC has also served notice that it is reviewing results from all the constituencies over reports of over-voting in some constituencies.