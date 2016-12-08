Nduom Congratulates Akufo-Addo

Flag bearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has conceded defeat to fellow flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo and congratulated him on his victory in the 7 December polls.

In a short statement, Dr Nduom said “based on results available” to him, Nana Akufo-Addo had won the polls.

“The wind of change has blown in his [Akufo-Addo's] favour. The NPP worked hard for this victory.”

“I accept the decision of the people on behalf of the PPP. We must all now work hard to make our country great and strong and the people prosperous,” Dr Nduom said.

The Electoral Commission is yet to announce the final certified results.

Dr Nduom is the second flag bearer to concede and congratulate Mr Akufo-Addo on his victory. Dr Edward Mahama of the People's National Convention was the first to do so.