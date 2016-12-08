JOY Concedes Defeat To NPP’s Nana Addo

The only Independent Presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY 2016), has conceded defeat to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

JOY says he and his men have monitored the elections throughout the country and their results show that the NPP flagbearer is leading but with a slim margin.

Speaking on Onua FM's special election coverage on Thursday, December 8, Mr. Osei Yeboah explained that he does not have the constitutional mandate to declare any candidate a winner but “the voting pattern is going for the NPP”.

He said “you can see Nana Addo is leading but the margin is not clearly. It may go for the second round so we are waiting for the rest but I have conceded defeat”.

He said “what is left is to congratulate Nana Addo but we are waiting for the rest of the results”.

-3news