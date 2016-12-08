Security Council Press Statement on Libya

Following the briefing on 6 December by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Martin Kobler, the Members of the Security Council reiterated their support for his efforts and those of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and encouraged their intensified efforts in facilitating implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the challenging political and security context in Libya and the serious political polarization resulting in a deterioration of the security, economic and humanitarian situation. They further expressed their deep concern over the recent escalation of violence between armed groups in Tripoli, and called on all parties to immediately heed the Presidency Council’s appeal to cease fighting. In addition, they condemned the actions of those calling for violence, including against the Presidency Council.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for the Libyan Political Agreement and called on all parties to accelerate its implementation. Noting that almost one year has passed since signature of the Libyan Political Agreement, they urged the House of Representatives to endorse the Constitutional Declaration amendment as a necessary step toward full implementation. They also urged the Prime Minister to submit a full agreed list of the members of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and its programme to the House of Representatives to fully endorse it, grant it a vote of confidence and adopt the programme as the Libyan Political Agreement stipulates.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their grave concern about the terrorist threat in Libya, in particular from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh), groups proclaiming allegiance to ISIL, and groups affiliated with Al-Qaida, welcomed progress made in the fight against terrorist groups, notably against ISIL, in Sirte and in Benghazi, and noted with concern the information that ISIL elements may have dispersed to other parts of the country. They urged Libyans across the political and security divide to unite and join forces under unified command in their fight against ISIL in the service of their country and called on armed actors to halt violence against civilians.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the importance of the continued inclusiveness of the Libyan Political Agreement and renewed their strong call on all parties in Libya to be part of and to engage constructively with the Agreement in good faith and with sustained political will. They urged all Libyan stakeholders, especially those not currently fully engaged in the process, to work together with the Presidency Council to resolve outstanding issues and focus all Libyan efforts on rebuilding the country.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their commitment to implementing relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2259 (2015). They reiterated their endorsement of the Rome Communiqué of 13 December 2015 to support the GNA as the sole legitimate government of Libya , and urged the Presidency Council to continue efforts to broaden the basis of its support and take the necessary decisions to tackle Libya’s political, security, humanitarian, economic and institutional challenges, including the urgent delivery of essential services to the Libyan people throughout the nation and ensuring the rights of all Libyans are protected.

The members of the Security Council urged Libya’s political and economic institutions to address economic challenges, in all parts of the country, for the benefit of all Libyans, as set out in the Libyan Political Agreement.

The members of the Security Council recalled all its relevant resolutions regarding illicit oil exports from Libya, including resolutions 2146 (2014) and 2278 (2016), and all relevant measures according to these resolutions to strengthen the authority of the GNA on Libyan economic institutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their determination to support the implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement in order to alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.