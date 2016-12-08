2016 Elections: NDC Big Guns Fall

The 2016 parliamentary polls have recorded some shocking results as huge figures in parliament representing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their seats.

Notable among them is the NDC’s incumbent Member of Parliament for La-Nkwantang Madina, Amadu Sorogho.

He lost to the New Patriotic Party’s Boniface Saddick who polled 57.97 percent of the total votes cast in that constituency as Sorogho polled 39.88 percent.

Also in the Cape Coast North, the NPP Candidate, Barbara Asher Ayisi a teacher defeated Kobby Acheampong.

Again Former minority leader Ambrose Dery has recaptured the Nandom parliamentary seat, provisional results have indicated. He has beaten the NDC’s Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane in the parliamentary contest.

Mr. Dery lost the seat in 2012.

Also, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Baba Jamal has lost his seat to the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate for the area, Mercy Ama Sey.

Jamal who doubles as a deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations put up a spirited performance with the hope of retaining the seat he won for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) but his best was not good enough to sail him through.

He polled 15,905 votes while Ama Sey whom he described as hairdresser garnered 21,433 of the total valid votes cast, according to provisional results from the Akwatia constituency.

It took Jamal over a decade before winning the Akwatia seat in 2012 having contested for four times in a row.