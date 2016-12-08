Sena Okitey Duah loses seat to Okoe Boye

The incumbent National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament ,Benita Sena Okitey Duah has lost her seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Okoe Boye.

Okoe Boye garnered 45,259 votes while Sena Okitey Duah had 43,092 votes out of the total votes cast.

For the presidential results the NPP had 43,878 votes while the NDC had 44,293 votes.

‘My opponent is a baby’ – Okitey Duah

Okitey Duah in the NDC primaries beat her closest challenger Daniel Amartey Mensah and two other men by over 2000 votes to win.

In an interview with Citi News after her victory in the NDC primaries, she described Dr. Okoe Boye as a minor who is scared of her. “I want to assure you that he is nowhere near me and he is even scared of me and I am going to make sure he is kept in the bush because I even dealt with a more stronger candidate. This is a baby and I am going teach him how to do politics.”

Dr. Okoe Boye in a rebuttal however said he is fully focused on winning the Ledzokuku parliamentary seat in 2016 despite Sena's threats.

“She called me a baby and that is quite and derogatory but I have always told my people I am into politics, I want to do politics that is dignified. I don't want to engage in unwholesome talk. Like I said the reason why I came into politics is to address these fierce problems in the community.

“I am not surprised she calls me a baby. When I was going for my primaries in the NPP, my opponents said similar things.I am not minded by talk. I believe in action and I am working on the ground. I know come 2016 my sister Sena will be in opposition.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana