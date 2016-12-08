NDC, NPP Supporters Arrested At Dzodze

Police have arrested some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Dzodze-Deme, a border community in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region.

That was after the supporters of the NDC had reportedly clashed with those of the NPP.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the supporters of the major parties clashed because members of the NPP were preventing persons they perceived to be Togolese from coming to vote.

As a result, the NDC, led by the Constituency Chairman, Moses Azaglo, was said to have moved in with some members of the party to attack the NPP members.

The NDC supporters, numbering about eight in the party’s campaign pickup, reportedly traced the NPP along a bushy path about 700 meters from the polling centre in the area.

The pickup, a Mahindra with registration number GE-8780-15, is said to be the official campaign vehicle for the NDC in the area.

The NDC allegedly attacked the NPP supporters and succeeded in grabbing one of them.

The victim, whose name was given as Xorlali, was given severe beatings by the NDC guys for allegedly preventing persons suspected to be Togolese from coming to vote.

When DAILY GUIDE arrived at the scene, the man had the middle finger of his right hand wounded from a gunshot, with blood in his face and the left side of his face swollen.

Xorlali accused the NDC guys of attacking him without provocation and urged the police to arrest them.

He also accused them of attempting to shoot him.

After quelling the fracas, the police wanted to send the victim to the police station, but he resisted and insisted that until the police equally arrested his attackers, he would not go with them.

The suspect reportedly lodged a complaint with his members who launched a reprisal attack.

That reportedly led to a series of attacks in nearby communities of Dzodze-Deme, forcing the Volta Regional Police Command to call for reinforcement from Accra to put the situation under control.

The Volta Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Kafui Agbeleze, was among those who were allegedly attacked by the NPP supporters in their reprisal attacks.

Police were tight-lipped on the number of persons arrested, but DAILY GUIDE can confirm that more than two persons were nabbed.

In another development, some residents had confided in this paper that there was another group of people suspected to be NDC members who were sharing money to prospective voters at a classroom adjacent to the Dzodze-Deme DA Primary polling centre.

The witness said, “They are having a ballot paper and when you get there they show you how to vote. They tell you to vote for NDC and Mahama and then they give you money.”

By Fred Duodu, Dzodze-Deme & Melvin Tarlue