GhElections: Mills’ Ekumfi constituency falls to NPP

The Parliamentary seat of the Ekumfi constituency in the Central Region has for the first time fallen to the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to certified results from the Electoral Commission (EC).

Known to be the hometown of the late John Evans Atta Mills and a National Democratic Congress stronghold, the NPP candidate, Ato Cudjoe, beat out the NDC’s Abeiku Crentsil in what looks to be a statement victory for the opposition party.

Mr. Cudjoe polled 12,217 votes to Mr. Crentsil’s 11,630.

On the presidential side of things, the constituency voted skirt and blouse with the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo polling 10,229 to the NDC Flagbearer, President John Mahama’s 13,244, according to provisional results from the EC.

The Ekumfi constituency saw a major defection in October with the NDC’s constituency chairman, Ekow Esirifie-Buckman, jumping ship to the NPP.

According to him, the incumbent MP and the party’s Parliamentary candidate for the area, Abeiku Crentsil and the regional executives of the party rejected him for refusing to support the MP’s bid during the NDC parliamentary primaries.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana