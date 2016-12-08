GhElections: Don Athur fails to unseat Afenyo Markin

Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alex Afenyo Markin has retained the seat for the New Patriotic Party.

Provisional figures sighted by Citi News show that Mr. Afenyo Markin polled 21,403 while his National Democratic Congress (NDC) contender, Eric Don Arthur, had 11, 748.

Don Arthur

The Progressive People's Party' (PPP) parliamentary nominee for the area, Nana Ofori Owusu who had vowed to unseat the Effutu MP also managed with 1,571 votes.

PPP parliamentary candidate for Efutu Constituency

Afenyo Markin was elected to Parliament in 2012.

Though a first timer, the NPP legislator had led a number of crusades against some policies adopted by the governing NDC.

Notable among them is the fight against the sale of adb's IPO [Initial Public Offer].

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

