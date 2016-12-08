5 Likely Ways To Become An Internet Ghost

This is impossible! In this 21st century and digital age, you want to erase yourself from the internet. That means you want to return to the Stone Age? Well, nobody wants to return to life without the World Wide Web. But, some people will like the feeling whereby you don’t just have to Google their names and everything about them appears online in seconds.

You don’t receive calls from people to ask about your profile. There is no mystery or is anything hidden. If you want that feeling back or you just want to temporarily get off the grid, Jumia Travel shares ways you can pull this off. However, think this through before you become an internet ghost.

Deactivate your social media accounts

Deactivate all your social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. This is the easiest means through which your profile pop up online in search engines. If you decide to change your mind, you can reactivate your account as some of them give you a window period to return.

Remove personal information from websites

If you have your personal information on different forums and websites, you should reach out to them to remove your profile from their websites or better still, you take it down yourself.

Use Deseat.me

If you want to clean up your existence online, this is the website to visit. You only need an email and a password. Any account related to that email will be removed. By the way, it must be a Google email.

Use Google Remove URL Tool

Google is the biggest search engine in the world. If you want to remove your profile or there is information you don’t like in the search results, you can use the Google remove URL tool to suspend the results for 90 days. You can also permanently delete depending on what you want.

Account Killer

This is another software that aggregates links to the account deactivation page of different websites. This simplifies the process of deactivating your accounts. It categorises websites into blacklist and whitelists. For blacklisted websites, you cannot erase your account and vice versa. You can also decide to make your account anonymous.