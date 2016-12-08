The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Elections | 8 December 2016 08:34 CET

Bagbin Retains Nadowli/Kaleo Seat

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

Majority Leader, Alban Sumana Bagbin is most certainly cruising to a comfortable win in the 2016 elections as provisional results has placed the veteran politician ahead in the tie.

Results collated from most polling stations from the constituency has set the pace for Bagbin to retain his seat as the Member of Parliament, with some 6923 votes.

The PNC’s Bernard Mornah who followed managed some 1,917 votes while the NPP candidate recorded some 419 votes.

The Nadowli-Kaleo seat has been held by the NDC’s majority leader, Mr Alban Bagbin, for the past 24 years.

In 2012, he won the seat by 3,900 votes difference against his closest opponent, Dr Boye Bandie of the NPP.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Elections

If you start the war, I will be ready to fight it to the end
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img