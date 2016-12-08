Bagbin Retains Nadowli/Kaleo Seat

Majority Leader, Alban Sumana Bagbin is most certainly cruising to a comfortable win in the 2016 elections as provisional results has placed the veteran politician ahead in the tie.

Results collated from most polling stations from the constituency has set the pace for Bagbin to retain his seat as the Member of Parliament, with some 6923 votes.

The PNC’s Bernard Mornah who followed managed some 1,917 votes while the NPP candidate recorded some 419 votes.

The Nadowli-Kaleo seat has been held by the NDC’s majority leader, Mr Alban Bagbin, for the past 24 years.

In 2012, he won the seat by 3,900 votes difference against his closest opponent, Dr Boye Bandie of the NPP.