Murtala Mohammed loses Nantong seat to NPP

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament for the Nantong constituency in the Northern Region, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has lost the seat to the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Certified results from Wednesday’s polls show that the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the area, Alhaji Hardi Tuferu polling 11,346 votes and Murtala gaining 10,451 of the total vosts cast.

Alhaji Hardi Tuferu truncated Murtala’s second term bid to represent the Nantong constituents in the next Parliament.

The Member of Parliament elect was Tamale Polytechnic’s internal auditor who contested the Natong Parliamentary seat as a fresher.

MP plotting to unseat me

Murtala Mohammed in 2015 accused his colleague MPs from the region of plotting to unseat him .

The Nantong legislator who withheld the name of his so-called saboteur exploded on Tamale based Diamond Fm in an exclusive interview.

“Someone who said to three people, Murtala has not incurred my wrath I simply don't want him to succeed: I just don't want him to succeed in life.”

“Are you God, who are you,” the angry Nantong legislator fumed.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana