NPP’s declaration of results ‘reckless’ – NDC

The governing National Democratic Congress has described as “reckless” the New Patriotic Party's declaration of their flagbearer as the winner of Wednesday's polls.

Addressing the press on Thursday, December 8, 2016 said the NPP's action is also “treasonable.”

“We are asking Ghanaians to disregard what the NPP has done and remain calm because we believe that not too long, the EC would come out with certified results,” he said.

The NPP at a press conference addressed by its Campaign Coordinator of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu announced a win for their presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo and called on President John Mahama to concede defeat.

According to Mac Manu, about 80 percent of the over 28,000 polling stations across the country show that Akufo-Addo polled 54.91%.

He added that Akufo-Addo had 4,676,998 in the 23,000 polling stations they have collated while President Mahama had 3,644,724 votes.

“This is the time that we call on our opponent [President Mahama] to concede,” Peter Mac Manu demanded.

EC condemns NPP

But the Electoral Commission has rebuked the NPP for making such pronouncement.

The EC further urged political parties to desist from declaring results from the general elections since the EC is the appropriate body mandated by law to do that.

“We don't want any political party to be ahead of the electoral commission to declare results. We are therefore asking political parties to desist from that,” Director of Electoral services at the EC, Samuel Tettey said at a press conference at dawn on Thursday.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

