Ignore polling station-based projections – Mahama campaign team

As provisional figures filter in from polling stations across the country, the President John Mahama Campaign team, has urged Ghanaians to ignore media reports on provisional election results and wait on definite pronouncements from the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Mahama campaign, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the team sought to assure National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters that the party's flagbearer was in a “comfortable lead” as ballots were being counted.

The team also urged all supporters to “wait for the Electoral Commission as it receives and releases the verified results to the media via its Coalition & Media Centres.”

Most polling station results have been declared and some media outlets have been using the provisional polling centre results available to make some projections as to the overall direction of the elections.

But the Mahama Campaign urged voters to “ignore and treat with contempt, claims by some radio and TV stations announcing who is leading the pack or winning the election based on polling station results that do not equate to a total of three constituencies. “

“We wish to also encourage our supporters to continue to remain calm as the ballots make their way to the constituency collation centres. At this moment, a number of radio stations are announcing polling station results, and not constituency tallies,” the statement added.

Find below the full statement

*JOHN MAHAMA CAMPAIGN URGES SUPPORTERS

TO REMAIN CALM AS RESULTS TRICKLE IN*

The John Mahama 2016 Campaign wishes to congratulate its teeming supporters, sympathisers and the voting public for the impressive turnout to vote for President John Dramani Mahama today.

We recognise also, that the voting process was very smooth and orderly. Voters comported themselves well, despite some isolated incidents and delayed start of voting at a number of polling stations.

We do also acknowledge the decision of the Electoral Commission to extend voting in the Afram Plains South Constituency and re-opening of the polls in Jaman North Constituency tomorrow.

With the details we have from our Parallel Vote Tabulation, President John Dramani Mahama is in a comfortable lead, and we encourage all supporters to wait for the Electoral Commission as it receives and releases the verified results to the media via its Coalition & Media Centres.

Let us continue to ignore and treat with contempt, claims by some radio and TV stations announcing who is leading the pack or winning the election based on polling station results that do not equate to a total of three (3) constituencies.

We thank you for your confidence in the John Dramani Mahama administration and for your vote.

Signed

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana