Concede defeat; NPP to Mahama

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Though the Electoral Commission is yet to officially announce who the winner of Wednesday’s poll is, according to the NPP, results they have gathered so far from 80 percent of polling stations across the country give their candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo a commanding lead with 54.91%.

Making the call at a press conference on dawn of Thursday, the Campaign Coordinator of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu said results they have collated from 23,000 out of 28,992 polling stations across show that Akufo-Addo obtained 4,676,998 while President Mahama had 3,644,724 votes.

“This is the time that we call on our opponent [President Mahama] to concede,” Peter MacManu demanded.

Mahama Campaign calls for calm

The John Mahama 2016 Campaign had earlier urged its supporters to remain calm because from the “parallel vote tabulation President John Dramani Mahama is in a comfortable lead.”

“Let us continue to ignore and treat with contempt, claims by some radio and TV stations announcing who is leading the pack or winning the election based on polling station results that do not equate to a total of three constituencies, it said,” a statement signed by signed Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson of the campaign team added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

