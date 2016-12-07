NPP Calls For Vigilance As Ballot Counting Is Ongoing

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on the general public to stay at their respective polling stations to observe the counting of the ballot and to also verify that the correct results are reported by officers of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“A few hours are a small sacrifice to make sure we don’t have four more years of the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the Mahama-led NDC government.”

“Together we have come this far. Vigilance is key for change. Together, we will bring change to Ghana,” Acting General Secretary of the elephant family, John Boadu noted in a statement released in Accra on Wednesday.

Commenting further, the acting national chief scribe commended the people of Ghana for voting in a peaceful and orderly manner in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls.

According to him, despite some incidents at the polling stations, voters turned out en masse and demonstrated to the world that “Ghana wants change.”