La Dadekotopon: Two Men Arrested For Trying To Forcibly Break Into Ballot Box

Two men have been arrested at the Labone High School which is the collation centre for the La Dadekotopon constituency in Accra on Wednesday night after they tried to forcibly open the ballot box used in the general elections.

The men, reports say insisted that there was a recount of the ballot and actually made an attempt to break into the ballot box.

The demand by the duo got a section of the public who had gathered at the collation centre agitated resulting in chaos at the premises.

In the melee, a team of policemen and miltary officers who were attracted to the scene, rushed in to arrest and handcuff them.

They two were subsequently sent to the Cantonment Police Station for questioning.