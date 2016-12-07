Elections 2016: CODEO Statement At The Close Of Polls In Ghana

Introduction

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is pleased to release its close of polls situational statement for today, December 7, 2016. This close of polls situational statement (a preliminary report) is based on reports CODEO has received from its Stationary and Roaming Observers as at 5:30PM. It is based on the initial information on the voting process.

CODEO is able to make preliminary comments on the voting process on only those polling stations that had completed voting by 5PM. Once voting is completed at all polling stations, a comprehensive statement will be made on Thursday December 8, 2016. Observers reports received from 86% of polling stations indicate that 55% had no major problems during voting; 44% reported minor problems, and 1% reported major problems during voting.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has already issued its Mid-Day Report, which stated that the setup and opening of polls generally went well, although some polling stations were late in opening due to delays in the arrival of materials as well as other minor incidents related to set up and opening of polling stations.

Of Major concern, reported by CODEO Observers was the suspension of voting in Jaman North Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region as a result of issues related to the accuracy of the voter’s register. Consequently, CODEO in its Mid-day Situational Report concluded that the arrangements put in place by the EC for setup and opening of polls were adequate for most polling stations.

Conclusion

CODEO commends Ghanaians for the orderly manner in which they have gone about their civic duties so far in this election. CODEO appeals for calm, restraint and comportment as vote counting continues.

CODEO urges the security services to remain vigilant at this critical moment of vote counting and collation. CODEO entreats all Ghanaians, especially political parties and party agents, to behave responsibly during this period of vote counting and collation.

CODEO has deployed about 8000 trained, accredited, non-partisan rapid response observers. Of this figure, 1,500 are Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) Observers. CODEO will continue to observe the counting process at the polling stations and the collation centers.

Acknowledgement

CODEO’s election observation is made possible by the generous support of the American People through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands.

Signed:

Mr. Albert Kofi Arhin

National Coordinator

(For and on Behalf of the Advisory Board)

CODEO Secretariat, Wednesday, December 7, 2016