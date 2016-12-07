CODEO happy about polling arrangements

Accra, Dec 07, GNA - The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has expressed happiness about the arrangement of polling stations and timely opening of polls despite pockets of reports of missing names in some areas.

About 91 per cent of polling stations were set up so voters could mark their ballots in secret, it said in a statement on Wednesday, while some 96 per cent of polling stations were accessible to persons with disability and the elderly.

'In this preliminary situational report, [CODEO] can confidently confirm that the arrangements put in place by the EC [Electoral Commission] for setup and opening of polls were adequate for most polling stations,' it added.

The 42 - member local observer body has deployed around 8000 observers to monitor the presidential and parliamentary elections - 1,500 of them are Parallel Vote Tabulation Rapid Response Observers.

The coalition said by 07:00 am, 81 per cent of its observers had reported at their assigned polling stations where the electoral officials respected their status as EC's accredited observers and permitted them to observe the polls.

It said at the time of set up, the two main political parties - National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party - had their polling agents present in almost all polling stations.

Polling agents of the other parties and independent candidates were present only in some of the polling stations, the statement added.

'In Jaman North constituency, we have received reports from our Observers that most polling stations have not opened due to delays in the arrival of election materials and issues related to the voter register,' it said.

The coalition said it would continue to receive reports from its network of deployed observers and continue to release updated reports.

It appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm and be law abiding throughout the voting process.

GNA