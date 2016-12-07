People stream to polling centres to witness ballot counting

By GNA Election Team

Kumasi, Dec 07, GNA - Large crowds of people had gathered at the 5,190 polling centres across the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region to witness the counting of the ballot papers after voting had officially ended.

The conduct of the polls was generally peaceful in the region with few reported challenges.

This largely, had to do with the absent of validation stamps, which delayed the start of the election in some places and the shortage of parliamentary ballot papers in two Bekwai communities - Edwenase and Kokofu.

Turnout appeared impressive as voter enthusiasm was high.

Many of the voters started queuing at the voting centres long before the exercise started at 0700 hours.

Security arrangements put in place worked to perfection, aided by the vigilance of the political party agents and the general public.

GNA