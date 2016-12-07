The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NDC News | 7 December 2016 23:00 CET

Remove some of the polling stations from GloryLand- NDC Candidate

By GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Dec. 7, GNA - Mrs Sally Amaki Darko Attopee, the NDC Parliamentary candidate, has called on the Electoral Commission to separate some of the polling stations at the GloryLand Hotel and locate them somewhere else within the constituency.

The front view of the GloryLand Hotel is house to five-large polling stations, which makes the whole area crowded.

Mrs Sally Amaki Darko Attopee, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North who cast her vote at the GloryLand polling station, said she has reported to the Commission on a number of occasions but nothing was done.

'The Commission should have done something about it all these while,' she added.

She told the GNA that she and her team were satisfied with the conduct of the polls so far.

Mrs Attopee is contesting the 2016 Parliamentary election with the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie and Convention Peoples Party's Akwasi Asiamah-Adade.

Earlier Security Personnel together with Electoral Officers at the stations were finding it difficult to control the crowd at the centre.

GNA

