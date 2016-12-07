Northern Regional Minister casts vote in Walewale

Walewale (N/R), Dec.7, GNA - The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Abdallah Abubakar, who is also the Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Walewale Central Constituency, has cast his vote at the Fongni Polling Station 'A' in Walewale.

In his comments he expressed satisfaction about the voter turn-out which he said had defeated earlier suggestions of voter apathy.

He was, however, not satisfied with the number of security personnel posted to each polling stations, describing it as inadequate considering the large number of voters who had turned up.

Earlier on, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the running mate to the flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party, had cast his vote at the Kperiga D/A Primary School Polling Station 'A' in the same Constituency.

Dr Bawumia expressed satisfaction about the conduct of the exercise so far, and advised the people to comport themselves and refrain from engaging in any acts that would disturb the peace in the country.

He was accompanied by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia who voted at the Kperiga D/A Primary School Polling Station 'B'.

Rounds conducted by the GNA have so far shown that the process is progressing peacefully and smoothly at all polling centres in the Constituency.

GNA

By GNA Team