First Lady votes in Accra

Accra, Dec 7, GNA - First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama on Wednesday voted in the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections at the Rangoon Prisons Polling Station near the Prisons Headquarters at Cantonments in Accra.

After she had cast her ballot, Mrs Mahama, who was clad in white apparel, urged eligible voters to cast their ballots in peace to maintain the status quo.

Three of her children also voted at the same polling station.

GNA

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA