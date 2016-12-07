Voting ends in Ghana's historic Election 2016

Accra, Dec 07, GNA - Voting ends in Ghana's seventh consecutive Presidential and Parliamentary Elections as the electorates vote to choose a President and 275 Parliamentarians after a gruelling electioneering campaign as the country continues to build on its democratic credentials.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), presiding officers were to allow voters in the queue before 17:00 to cast their ballot. Counting of Ballot is expected to start immediately and results declared at each polling station.

Results from polling stations within a constituency will be collated at a Constituency Collation Centre, where afterwards the Returning Officer for the Constituency will declare the winner of the Parliamentary Polls.

Results of the Presidential polls are forwarded to Accra, the EC headquarters for collation and final certified results declared by the EC Chairperson who is the Returning Officer for the Presidential Polls.

An estimated 15,712,499 registered voters were expected to cast their votes in about 28,992 polling stations across the country.

Seven Presidential Candidates representing six Political Parties and an Independent Candidate are contesting the Presidential Elections: Convention Peoples Party (CPP); National Democratic Party (NDP); National Democratic Congress (NDC); Progressive Peoples Party (PPP); New Patriotic Party (NPP) and People's National Convention (PNC).

President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, who is seeking a second term, is being challenged by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the CPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the PPP; Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the NDP, Dr Edward Mahama of the PNC and Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah the Independent Candidate.

GNA

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA