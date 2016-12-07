Voting has been peaceful in the flashpoint of Akwatia

Akwatia (E/R), Dec 07, GNA - Voting in the presidential and parliamentary polls has been smooth and peaceful in Akwatia, one of the major election flashpoints.

People were seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to cast their ballot at polling centres in the constituency visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

There was heavy security presence to make sure that nothing went wrong.

Voter turnout was encouraging as about 75 per cent of people expected to vote at centres toured by the Agency had already voted.

GNA

By Adu Gyemfi, GNA