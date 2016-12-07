The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 7 December 2016 23:00 CET

Voting has been peaceful in the flashpoint of Akwatia

By GNA

Akwatia (E/R), Dec 07, GNA - Voting in the presidential and parliamentary polls has been smooth and peaceful in Akwatia, one of the major election flashpoints.

People were seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to cast their ballot at polling centres in the constituency visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

There was heavy security presence to make sure that nothing went wrong.

Voter turnout was encouraging as about 75 per cent of people expected to vote at centres toured by the Agency had already voted.

Journalists of the national wire serve have been covering the polls under the 'GNA Tracks Election 2016 Project, being funded by the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), the nation's foremost indigenous oil marketing company.

