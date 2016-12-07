Nana Akufo Addo cast vote

Kyebi (E/R), Dec. 7, GNA - The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has cast his ballot at the Rock of Ages Polling Station 'B' at Kyebi at exactly 10:33 hours Wednesday.

He was in the company of his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo and his two daughters all of, whom voted at the same polling station .

Addressing the media after voting, Nana Akufo Addo said, he was satisfied with the peacefulness of the elections so far.

He said reports gathered suggested that everything was going on well across the country apart from two isolated incidents.

'However, everything is peaceful, which is a positive sign,' he said.

He said it was his hope and prayer to get victory for the NPP and himself.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, said the NPP was targeting 31,000 votes in the election.

He said they were not there for violence or mayhem, and advised all who intended to do so to desist from such acts because the NPP wanted peaceful elections.

GNA