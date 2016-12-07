The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 7 December 2016 23:00 CET

Centres run out of parliamentary ballot papers

By GNA

By GNA Election Team
Kokofu (Ash), Dec 07, GNA - Voting at two communities - Edwenase and Kokofu in the Bekwai Constituency was temporarily suspended as polling centres in these places run out of parliamentary ballot papers.

The Municipal Electoral Officer, Madam Christiana Opoku, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that said they had arranged to get additional ballot papers sent to those places.

Generally, all had been peaceful in the constituency.

Meanwhile, any hope of taking part in the election by seven security officers in Kumasi, has been dashed.

They could not cast their ballot during the special voting and were expecting to do it this time around but their names once again could not be found in the voters roll.

GNA

