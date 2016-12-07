The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 7 December 2016 23:00 CET

Voting delays in some polling stations

By GNA

By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Dec.7, GNA - Voting in four polling stations within Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency has delayed.

Mr Seth Aryee, the Presiding Officer of the MA Junior High School attributed the delay to the late receiving of the material.

Materials arrived at 07:13hours at MA Junior High School at Amanforom and as at 07:37hours, the Electoral Commission (EC) officials were still setting up and cross checking the electoral materials with party agents.

Meanwhile, there were long queues at all the centres visited by GNA reporters and the voters waited patiently for the commencement of the exercise.

Mr Joseph Buabeng, an elder at Amanfro Pentecost, told the GNA that he came to form the queue on December 6 at 22:00 hours in a bid to cast his vote early.

Mr Anthony Kwayeng said he sent his children to join the queue for him early. They both called on Ghanaians to ensure peace during and after today's exercise.

At Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, voting started at 07:00hours at the Crusade Academy Polling Station A and 'B' at A-Lang.

Electoral officers got to the station at 04:30 hours to meet handful of the electorate already in queues waiting to cast their ballot.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

POLITICIANS MUST BE RIDDLED WITH THE DESIRE TO MAKE THE WORLD A "BETTER PLACE."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img