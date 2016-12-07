Voting ongoing smoothly in Ablekuma North/West

By Nana Asare, GNA

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA - A total of 562 voters had cast their ballot out of 1,402 voters at the New Methodist Polling Station A and B in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency as at 11:00 hours.

A Presiding officer, Farida Adjei, told the Ghana News Agency that there had been no incidence so far and that though they had in their possession of the tactile device meant to assist the visually impaired so far no such person has come to vote.

She said voting in the polling station had been smooth and the electorates seem to be comporting themselves.

At Gbawe Presby Polling Station B, 240 voters had cast their ballots out of 633.

The Presiding officer, Eric Asante, told the GNA that there had been only one manual verification at the time whilst those without voter identity cards were three.

Mr Samuel Opoku Agyeman, Presiding Officer of Polling Station B, said 254 out of 629 had voted as at 12:30 hours whilst there had also been a constant flow of voters to the station since the polls begun at 07:00 hours.

Loretta Bechem, Presiding Officer at the New Life Polling Station A, also in Weija-Gbawe, said 317 out of 740 voters had cast their ballot as at 12:40 hours and there was no queue at the time.

In Ablakuma North, 226 had voted as at 13:05 hours out of a total number of 552 at the United Pentecostal Church, popularly known as Asoredanho.

Ms Mary Ayittey, the Presiding Officer, told the GNA that one police officer could not vote because his details was not in the register even though his card and polling station code tally.

Also at the Ghana Revenue Authority Polling Station A also at Asoredanho, 372 had voted as at 13:40 hours from an expected total of 641.

Mr Meshack Appiah, Presiding Officer, told the GNA that there were six absentee voters,13 on the Exclusive List and eight on the Multiple Voters List.

When the GNA got to Ablakuma West Most Holy Heart School, the polling station had been divided into four namely; Polling Station 16 A and B and 15 A and B.

At 16 A, 274 had voted out of an expected 663 with one voter being manually verified, while at Polling Station 16 B, a total of 314 had voted out of a total of 787 voters as at 13:45 hours.

At the Polling Station 15 A, 340 voters had voted out of 796 whilst at Polling Station B 273 had voted out of 640. Voting continues.

