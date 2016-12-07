Vice President Amissah-Arthur, wife votes

Accra, Dec.07, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and his wife, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, have cast their votes at the Accra High School and Christ the King Parish, respectively.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur, who arrived at the polling station around 11:35 hours, was accompanied by the wife, Matilda Amissah-Arthur.

The Vice President, speaking to the media after casting his ballot, expressed optimism that President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would secure 'one-touch' victory in the elections.

He said the NDC's own pre-election polls and some independent polls showed that the President Mahama would win the elections.

He said he was even more confident of victory for President Mahama in this year's elections than four years ago.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said the electoral process he went through at the Accra High School Polling Station before casting his vote was quite smooth.

He said so far their monitoring of the election process across the country had been quite peaceful without any major problems.

He said some challenges they heard in a number of places were that the electoral officers were late to the polling stations and even those problems had been resolved.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also urged the media not to spread the wild allegations made by politicians on the airwaves.

He said the election campaign had showed that the country had matured overtime without major incidents due to the roles played by Chiefs and opinion leaders in the country.

The Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, after voting at the Christ the King Parish, also expressed confidence of a first round victory for President Mahama.

She said her confidence was informed by the campaign she took part for President Mahama across the nation.

GNA