CODEO reported minor problems in 44% of polling stations

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has said that reports it has received from 86 percent of the 28, 992 polling stations indicate that 55 percent of them had no major problems during voting.

A statement from the group also indicated that 44 percent of the polling stations it had reports from cited minor problems, and only 1 percent reported major problems during voting.

CODEO has deployed about 8000 trained, accredited, non-partisan rapid response observers to monitor the 2016 polls, of which most polling centres have closed polls and have begun or are close to counting.

Only two constituencies, Jaman North and Afram Plains North have had polls extend beyond the standard closing time of 5pm.

Polls in Jaman North will begin at 7am tomorrow [Thursday] whilst Afram Plains North will close polls at 10pm today.

It should however, be noted that CODEO's preliminary comments on the voting process are for only those polling stations that had completed voting by 5pm.

Once voting is completed at all polling stations, a comprehensive statement will be made on, Thursday, December 8, 2016, CODEO stated.

The group also commended Ghanaians “for the orderly manner in which they have gone about their civic duties so far in this election.”

The group further called for calm, restraint and comportment as the counting of votes continues.

“CODEO urges the security services to remain vigilant at this critical moment of vote counting and collation. CODEO entreats all Ghanaians, especially political parties and party agents, to behave responsibly during this period of vote counting and collation,” the statement said.

Find the full CODEO statement here

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana